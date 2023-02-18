Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 619 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

