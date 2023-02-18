Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,128 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

