Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $119.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

