Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Popular were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Popular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $73.04 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

