Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

