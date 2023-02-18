Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 75.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $7,552,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

