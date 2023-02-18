Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,477,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

