Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $606,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.27 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

