Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $662,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Up 2.6 %

Lyft stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.