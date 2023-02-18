Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

