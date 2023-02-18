Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $672,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.49. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,906,605 shares of company stock worth $4,360,805. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Nikola Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.