Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $696,000 Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Envista were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Envista by 32.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,861 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Envista by 4,842.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,261,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,546 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Envista by 66.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 52.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,529,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,480,000 after acquiring an additional 864,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Envista by 26.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,352,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,630,000 after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.48 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

