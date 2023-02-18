Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,696,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $846.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

