Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,040 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $113.64.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

