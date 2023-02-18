Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,721 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New York Times by 34,889.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 659,430 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

In other New York Times news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

