Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,897 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MDU opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.