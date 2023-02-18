Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,243 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMC. Bank of America began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.