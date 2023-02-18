Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,996 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.