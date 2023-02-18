Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 906 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $76.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

