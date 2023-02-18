Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.