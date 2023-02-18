Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 890,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after buying an additional 196,784 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 43.3% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.