Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

