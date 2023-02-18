Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

