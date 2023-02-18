Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 648 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.