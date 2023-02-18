Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

NYSE UHS opened at $150.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

