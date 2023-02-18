Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 333.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% during the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in RingCentral by 26.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.96.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,384. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

