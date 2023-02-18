Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,560 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 15.7% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $7,614,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 617,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

