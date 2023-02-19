10,007 Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 243,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,136,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 597,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 243,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C4 Therapeutics

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

