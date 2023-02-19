11,300 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

