11,305 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $27,764,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,922,000 after purchasing an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in fuboTV by 3,600.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 624,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

