12,296 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNW shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of LNW opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

