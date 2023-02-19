12,370 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.24 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.