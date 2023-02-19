15,849 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

