18,265 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in GameStop by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

