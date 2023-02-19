1,875 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

