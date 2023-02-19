2,569 Shares in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,346,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of HEQT opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.
