2,834 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,869,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 54,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 13,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 267,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,144 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

