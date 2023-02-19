6,144 Shares in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $11.91 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

