8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 43.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 14.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $683.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 8X8

Several research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

