8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 43.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 8X8 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 14.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
8X8 Stock Performance
Shares of EGHT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $683.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About 8X8
8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.