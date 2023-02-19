AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $283,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.59 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.16.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

