Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,591 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,385.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adicet Bio Trading Up 7.0 %

ACET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

