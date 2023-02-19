Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,217 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 335.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,550 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

