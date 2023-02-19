Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 68.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $128.97. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

