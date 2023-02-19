Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 1.72.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

