Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,753 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 106.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,197.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,197.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,906,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,805. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.51 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKLA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

