Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 906 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

