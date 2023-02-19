Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 699,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,534,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

