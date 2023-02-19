Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 555,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

