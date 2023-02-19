Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

