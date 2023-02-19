Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
