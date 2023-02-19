Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.